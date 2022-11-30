Saweetie’s new EP The Single Life became a lightning rod for criticism when it supposedly underperformed, sparking widespread debate on social media about the Bay Area rapper’s commercial viability and artistic worth. The EP, which features songs like the supposed Lil Baby/Quavo diss “Don’t Say Nothin’” and the Mtume-sampling “P.U.S.S.Y. (Powerful, Utopia, Supreme, Sacred, Yummy),” supposedly only sold 2,000 copies, but that didn’t stop one of Saweetie’s fellow Californian rappers from stepping up to show his support.

Reason, the Del Amo rapper signed to Top Dawg Entertainment, said he’d “love” to work with Saweetie despite the misfire of The Single Life, because she’s already a proven star. “The saweetie album sales is funny etc but it’s also (in my humble opinion) a representation in the lack of artist development,” he explained. “Saweetie is a star, she’s proven that! But you still have to develop artist and help them make better records. I’d love to write with saweetie.”

He later followed up with another tweet, elaborating, “This ain’t no pick me sh*t this is from one artist to another. I personally believe we should bring back artist development and not just worry about social media. My 2 cents!”

Given that Saweetie has more hits under her belt than the vast majority of artists — “ICY GRL,” “My Type,” “Tap In,” and “Best Friend” have all done well commercially — she’s probably not sweating The Single Life‘s commercial performance. After all, it’s just a 5-song EP, and she still has her debut album, Pretty B*tch Music, waiting in the wings.

Saweetie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.