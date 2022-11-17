Earlier this month, Saweetie revealed that she has two projects arriving before the end of 2022. “She’s coming,” she told Rolling Stone about Pretty B*tch Music. “She’s still in the womb, I haven’t popped her out. I want to thank my fans for patiently waiting. It’s been a year. It’s been a while. I’ve been recording officially for a year, non-stop.”

She’s finally here with new material. Today, she debuted “Don’t Say Nothin'” on Apple Music’s New Music Daily Premiere. It comes from her forthcoming project The Single Life, which is six songs long and arriving tomorrow, November 18. The track was teased earlier this year at Rolling Loud Miami.

In that same Rolling Stone interview, she also shared, “I’m excited to share what I went through. I think as I was making it, I was more proud to be single. Because I realized that I was growing, I realized that I was elevating. And I realized that I was becoming a better woman.”

Listen to “Don’t Say Nothin'” below, and find The Single Life tracklist underneath it.

1. “Don’t Say Nothin'”

2. “Boss Chick”

3. “P.U.S.S.Y. (Powerful, Utopia, Supreme, Sacred, Yummy)”

4. “Handle My Truth”

5. “Memorable”

6. “No Reception”

The Single Life is out 11/18 via ICY/Warner Records.

