Redveil Announces The Dates For His 2026 ‘Sankofa’ Tour

After touring with illustrious collaborators like Freddie Gibbs and Denzel Curry, Maryland rapper Redveil has announced the dates of his headlining tour supporting supporting his upcoming album, Sankofa. The album is inspired by the West African concept of looking to the past to prepare for the future, and is due on December 4.

Starting in February at the Houston House of Blues, Redveil will hit 27 stops along the way, supported by sing-songwriter Chenayder. You can sign up for ticket updates here. See below for the full schedule of tour dates.