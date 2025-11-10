Redveil Announces The Dates For His 2026 ‘Sankofa’ Tour

After touring with illustrious collaborators like Freddie Gibbs and Denzel Curry, Maryland rapper Redveil has announced the dates of his headlining tour supporting supporting his upcoming album, Sankofa. The album is inspired by the West African concept of looking to the past to prepare for the future, and is due on December 4.
Starting in February at the Houston House of Blues, Redveil will hit 27 stops along the way, supported by sing-songwriter Chenayder. You can sign up for ticket updates here. See below for the full schedule of tour dates.
Redveil 2026 Tour Dates: Sankofa
02/11 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
02/12 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room
02/13 – Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers Backyard BBQ
02/14 – Bentonville, AR @ Momentary RØDE House
02/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
02/17 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
02/19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
02/20 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
02/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
02/24 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
02/25 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
02/27 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre
02/28 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
03/01 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s
03/04 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi
03/05 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
03/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
03/07 – Kansas City, KS @ The Bottleneck
03/09 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Ballroom
03/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
03/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
03/14 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
03/15 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne
03/18 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
03/19 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
03/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
03/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Nile Theater