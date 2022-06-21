Earlier today, Kid Cudi announced that Denzel Curry would be supporting him for seven of the shows on his To The Moon World Tour. And while that’s a good look for Curry, it’s also a major flex for the rapper as he just announced his own headlining tour at the same time.
Curry — who recently called himself “the best rapper alive” — will be supporting his album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future, which came out in March and is one of Uproxx’s Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2022 so far. Meanwhile, Curry popped into Power 106 this week to drop an LA Leakers freestyle over Lil Durk’s “Ahhh Ha” & Jeezy’s “I’m Just Sayin.” “I murder everything that I’m touchin’, you feel me,” he said before shifting from one beat to the other. It’s a can’t miss flow.
Check out Denzel Curry’s tour dates below. An artist pre-sale begins on Wednesday, June 22 at 10 am local time running until Thursday, June 23 at 10 pm local time. The public sale begins on Friday, June 24 at 10 am local time here.
06/21 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
06/24 — New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore
06/25 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
06/26 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
06/28 — Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
06/30 — Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey
07/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
07/10 — Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’Ete de Quebec
07/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hard Summer
07/31 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/16 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/18 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
08/19 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
08/23 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
08/24 — Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum
09/04 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena (American Airlines Arena)
09/16 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
09/17 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
09/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown FESTIVAL
09/20 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
09/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom
09/24 — Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre
09/27 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
09/28 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel
09/30 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater & Ballroom
10/01 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
10/04 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
10/06 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
10/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/08 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner