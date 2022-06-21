Earlier today, Kid Cudi announced that Denzel Curry would be supporting him for seven of the shows on his To The Moon World Tour. And while that’s a good look for Curry, it’s also a major flex for the rapper as he just announced his own headlining tour at the same time.

Curry — who recently called himself “the best rapper alive” — will be supporting his album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future, which came out in March and is one of Uproxx’s Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2022 so far. Meanwhile, Curry popped into Power 106 this week to drop an LA Leakers freestyle over Lil Durk’s “Ahhh Ha” & Jeezy’s “I’m Just Sayin.” “I murder everything that I’m touchin’, you feel me,” he said before shifting from one beat to the other. It’s a can’t miss flow.

Check out Denzel Curry’s tour dates below. An artist pre-sale begins on Wednesday, June 22 at 10 am local time running until Thursday, June 23 at 10 pm local time. The public sale begins on Friday, June 24 at 10 am local time here.

06/21 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

06/24 — New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore

06/25 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

06/26 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

06/28 — Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

06/30 — Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey

07/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

07/10 — Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’Ete de Quebec

07/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hard Summer

07/31 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/16 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/18 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

08/19 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

08/23 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

08/24 — Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum

09/04 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena (American Airlines Arena)

09/16 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

09/17 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

09/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown FESTIVAL

09/20 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

09/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom

09/24 — Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre

09/27 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

09/28 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel

09/30 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater & Ballroom

10/01 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

10/04 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

10/06 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

10/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/08 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner