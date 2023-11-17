Who Is Redveil? Meet The Maryland Rapper

Although Uproxx has covered Redveil a bit over the past couple of years, I can’t say I was all the way tuned in — that is until I saw him perform at Camp Flog Gnaw a couple of weeks ago. I think I can truly say I Get It now, and if you’ve been wondering about this semi-obscure but rapidly rising name in hip-hop, don’t worry; as usual, we’ve got you covered.

At just 19 years old, the Maryland native has already established himself as a force to be reckoned with in hip-hop and forged some pretty impressive connections on the way. In June this year, he appeared on the Danny Brown podcast, getting advice about getting booed offstage early in your career (there’s little danger of that happening to Redveil, though).

The young rapper has used those connections to land some on some pretty impressive collaborators’ albums and features, including Chance The Rapper, Denzel Curry (with whom he toured earlier this year), and Jpegmafia and Danny Brown’s Scaring The Hoes. He also opened on tour for Freddie Gibbs last year, exposing him to an even larger audience.

So far, he’s self-released three albums (Bittersweet Cry, Niagara, and Learn 2 Swim) and one EP (Playing W/ Fire, released early this year), establishing himself as a consistent producer and a formidable lyricist, even as he finds his footing both in the industry and in life. It’s early days, but with supporters like Brown, Curry, Gibbs, JID, and Tyler The Creator, I can see him becoming a star worth following.