Freddie Gibbs is soaring. Already one of the best pound-for-pound lyricists in the game, Gibbs balled out at his Grammy nomination party at the top of the year, announced his film debut, has been soundtracking Tom Brady victory videos, and last month, dropped an absolute heater of a track in “Black Illuminati” featuring Jadakiss.

Now he’s going on the road again, with a newly announced 24-stop North America Tour. He’ll be joined by Zack Fox, Mike and Redveil throughout the stops and tickets are on sale this Friday, December 17th. Check out the full tour dates below.

04/14/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom*

04/20/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom*

04/27/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex*^

04/29/2022 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theater*^

04/30/2022 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom*^

05/04/2022 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre*^

05/05/2022 — Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge*^

05/07/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Heaven Stage*^

05/08/2022 — Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre*^

05/11/2022 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza*^

05/12/2022 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring*^

05/13/2022 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza*^

05/14/2022 — Buffalo, NY @ Town*^

05/15/2022 — New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place*^

05/18/2022 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club – Music Hall +

05/19/2022 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club – Music Hall +

05/20/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts +

05/21/2022 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues – Cleveland +

05/24/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater +

05/26/2022 — Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre +

05/27/2022 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre +

06/01/2022 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom +

06/02/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo +

06/03/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore

+ – w/ Zack Fox

* – w/ MIKE

^ – w/ Redveil

Freddie Gibbs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.