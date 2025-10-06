Rema has a lot on his plate, but that just means there’s more to go around in the video for his new single, “Fun.” The video, shot in the same Benin City suburbs as his past videos like “Benin Boys,” finds Rema hosting an old-fashioned house party, as well as pulling up on some local kids playing soccer to hand out brand-new sneakers from the trunk of his Lamborghini.

Despite the celebratory trappings of the video, though, the song itself is quite contemplative, as Rema requests, “Abeg, pass me my cup / I just want to have fun / I no wan worry too much / I no wan worry too much / I don dey gather my funds.” From the chorus, it’s clear he’s experiencing a bit of that old adage “more money, more problems,” but for now, he’s able to forget them as he celebrates the wins and looks forward to creating (and celebrating) even more of them in the future.

“Fun” takes a different approach to Rema’s last high-energy single, “Kelebu,” but maintains a similar spirit: focusing on the positives of life and living in the moment. While he hasn’t quite announced a follow-up to Heis, it certainly looks like he’s edging in that direction for the new year.

Watch Rema’s “Fun” video above.