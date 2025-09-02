Rema’s Long-Awaited ‘Kelebu’ Video Is A Vibrant Global Dance Challenge

Last month (almost to the day), Rema released his uninhibited new single, “Kelebu.” The high-energy track lends itself to ecstatic dancing (or just cutting loose), so he held a global dance challenge to find out the best routine that goes with the track, with the winner taking home $10,000.

The winners, dance collective POP Boys, appear in the long-awaited music video, showing off their routine as Rema himself performs with a marching band and the camera captures dynamic displays of exhilarating movement from around his hometown, Lagos.

In the press release, Rema explained the inspiration behind “Kelebu,” saying:

Growing up, I didn’t have a phone to create my music taste, my household had different music tastes, I listened to what everybody played. In school parties, we used to dance to a lot of Caribbean and Francophone bounces. We didn’t care about what they were saying cause most of them were not even in our local language in Nigeria. They just kept repeating one word with a fantastic instrumental to back it up, and we all danced. Making music now, I’m reliving those moments by expressing it with my art.

“Kelebu” follows Rema’s early 2025 releases “Baby (Is It A Crime)” and “Bout U,” suggesting he’s got more on the way.

Watch Rema’s “Kelebu” video above.