Nigerian stars Rema and Shalipoppi put on for their hometown with an opulent video for their new single “Benin Boys.” Shot at various local landmarks — including Rema’s old school — the video puts Benin (and the boys’ love it) on display, with scenes shot at a local club, closeups of historical artifacts, and shots of the Benin sky as bats, a local fixture, fly overhead. The two stars flash money, drink expensive shots, and board a private jet, making the most of their recent successes.

Rema, who concluded 2023 with the Ice Spice collaboration “Pretty Girl,” has an even bigger 2024 in the offing, with headlining performances planned for Afro Nation’s festivals in Detroit and Portugal coming up. Although Rema has not announced a new album yet, the release of “Benin Boys” suggests that a new one could be on the way imminently.

The time is certainly right for a follow-up to Rema’s 2022 debut album, Rave & Roses, which featured the breakout hit “Calm Down” and “FYN.” It reached No. 2 on the US Billboard World Albums chart, and hit No. 81 on the Billboard 200. Shallipopi, meanwhile, just released his third album, Shakespopi, in April, supported by singles “ASAP,” “Cast,” and “Wet On Me.”

Watch Rema’s “Benin Boys” video with Shalipoppi below.