After a rough two years for Rexx Life Raj, the Berkley native singer and rapper has announced his fifth studio album The Blue Hour. Ahead of its release, Rexx has shared a new single and video for his song, “Save Yourself.”

On the new track, he calls for the listener to fight for themselves, as they only have themselves in the end. “Ain’t nobody gonna come save you,” he sings. “You’ve gotta save yourself.” In the accompanying visual, he is seen in his home, finding solace in his own company. He is later seen outside on a race track, joined by a crew of friends.

Ahead of “Save Yourself,” Rexx released a song called “Balance,” on which he sings of the loss of his parents. The Blue Hour will detail Rexx’s healing process over the events that have taken place over the past nearly two years.

“This album is about transition,” said Raj in a statement. “This album is about grief. This album is about experiencing every emotion and not running from them. This past year and a half have been so insane that I could make another 20 albums about it. From losing my parents, to moving out of places I grew up in and made me who I am, all while trying to maintain some type of balance and sanity. I tried to be as honest and intentional with this project as possible. Creating it helped me in ways I can’t even explain. I pray it does the same for someone else.”

Check out “Save Yourself” above and the album artwork below.

The Blue Hour is out 7/15 via EMPIRE. Pre-order it here.