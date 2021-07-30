Rexx Life Raj is back with another new entry into his weekly music releases, this time with the easygoing video for “Red Lobster Biscuits.” Opening with a cheeky disclaimer that the “the Runtz chain that Raj is wearing isn’t actually his,” the video sees Raj trying to “feel more like a real rapper” by wearing “shiny things that sparkle and glisten in the sun.” Shot at a recording session in the Hollywood Hills, the video is laid-back, while Raj’s lyrics reflect his business-first outlook and critique rapper with misleading images.

Raj’s impressive streak of releases has included at least a new song each Friday, along with the video for “Lockheed Martin” and the three-song EP, Untitled, which he says helped him to get through the pandemic despite not creating as much new material as he wanted. You wouldn’t know it from his 2020 output though, which included his second California Poppy EP, as well as videos for “Tesla In A Pandemic,” “Bad Bad Bad,” “Bounty,” and “Built For Everything.”

Raj also recently told Uproxx he is working on a new project that is currently being tweaked to perfection. He plans to drop it sometime this year.

Watch Rexx Life Raj’s “Red Lobster Biscuits” video above.