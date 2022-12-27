Rich Homie Quan Bets JID $1 Million For Proof He Offered Him A ‘Disgusting’ Contract

Earlier this year, as JID promoted his new album The Forever Story, the Atlanta rapper recalled some of the record deals he considered before signing with J. Cole’s label Dreamville, including Quality Control and Rich Homie Quan‘s label. However, in explaining why he turned down those deals, it looks like he’s incensed at least one of those parties. In a new interview with HipHopDX, Quan not only refuted JID’s story but he also bet big money for the Dreamville rapper to prove it.

“I remember talking to JID,” he recalled. “He’s from Atlanta. As far as the contract, that’s cap. He knows that’s cap. I’ve never, ever sent no contract to no artist. If I want to sign you, I’ve got the best entertainment lawyer in the world. I’ve been in f’d up situations so why would I put an artist in one? … If he can show me a contract that I sent him, I’ll give him a million dollars.”

Of course, the recording industry is as littered with tales of inequitable contracts as frauds and scams, so it’s possible that both artists believe that they’re telling the truth. Perhaps some unscrupulous hustler used Quan’s name to lure artists to their own endeavor, or perhaps Quan was unaware that a legitimate offer he made included JID, who’s a member of Spillage Village along with Earthgang and may have been a package deal. Either way, the real takeaway should be clear; artists should always make sure their business is in order.

You can watch Rich Homie Quan’s interview with HipHopDX above.