There are a lot of topics one could ask Rick Ross about in an interview. The man is one of the most successful rappers and record execs in hip-hop, who also happens to have a taste for outlandish things like amateur lumberjacking and gifting his son a Wingstop franchise. There’s a lot to unpack when it comes to the polarizing hip-hop star, so why not ask him if he enjoys eating ass? Wait, hold up…full stop. That’s right folks, that’s where the hosts of the Beyond The Chair podcast went and Ross (who is starting his own podcast himself) didn’t hold back on his answer.

“Nah, I don’t really have no taste for ass,” Ross said. “I know what I like and I usually avoid the ass… I’m just letting you know, that ain’t a Rozay thing right there.” But it didn’t stop there.

When one of the hosts tries to get Ross to acquiesce by suggesting that, “I don’t like it but I’m gonna respect it?” Ross took the opportunity to talk about another kink that he might have an… errr, taste for. “That’s cool too but I want you to respect getting peed on from the neck down,” he replied. “And if I splash your face?” This could’ve taken an even wilder turn, but then Ross revealed how he’s not really into bondage and S&M, but prefers to go a different route in the sack:

“Chicks done asked me, ‘You ever watched 50 Shades of Grey?’ Nah baby, I ain’t watching 50 Shades. Nah, nah, nah… We ain’t gonna watch that,” he said. “I’mma have the weed lit, that goddamn Anita Baker gonna be playing and I may tug on that ponytail a little bit. And if your eyelashes end up on the marble floors, that’s cool too.”

Watch the full episode of the Beyond the Chair podcast with Rick Ross below, with the referenced portion of the conversation beginning at the 25-minute mark.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m9JmqmoAxP0&t=1601s