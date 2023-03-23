No one expected the news that Rick Ross has buffalo, and they’ve been racking up complaints from his neighbors in his Atlanta suburb. It only got worse when the creatures escaped the rapper’s ranch and caused damage to property.

On Facebook earlier this week, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office shared a post about the situation, beginning with a sense of humor: “Who would have ever thought, Buffalo in Fayette County.” It urged residents to “use caution if they were to encounter” the buffalo because they “can be unpredictable and possibly become aggressive.”

“Who would have ever thought, Buffalo in Fayette County. On March 13, several buffalo decided to take a stroll around Fayette County and explore the beautiful homes of the Northbridge Community. The Sheriff’s Office was made aware of the situation and is currently working with the Fayette County Marshal’s Office to remedy the situation. Sheriff Babb and Chief Deputy Rhodes have also been in communication with Northbridge residents since last week listening to these concerns. While it is legal to own livestock (cattle, sheep, horses, goats, etc.), in Fayette County, the owner is responsible for properly restraining the animals. If the owner is shown to be negligent, they could be charged. (O.C.G.A. 4-3-3). So, as captivating as these animals are, we encourage everyone to use caution if they were to encounter them. Although they are mostly docile, they can be unpredictable and possibly become aggressive. If you happen to encounter the buffalo, we encourage you to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.”

