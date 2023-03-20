Rick Ross is the self-proclaimed biggest boss that music has seen thus far, but his over-the-top lifestyle is becoming a hindrance for some. The “God Did” rapper has racked up quite a few complaints from his Atlanta suburb neighbors but not for what you might expect. As one of the key figures in southern rap, maybe a few lavish parties or loud music complaints could be expected. However, none of his neighbors expected to wake up to fully-gown buffaloes rummaging through their yards.

Ross’ mansion has been the center of social media discussions, but this time, the properties adjacent to the megamansion are making headlines. According to TMZ, outside of Ross’ Promise Land ranch, two of his buffaloes (named Timbuktu weighing in at 2,000 pounds and Thor weighing in at 700 pounds) have become a pain in the neighborhood. In the list of grievances shared with the outlet, when the buffaloes escape beyond the designated ranch boundaries of Ross’ property, they have caused damage not only to their landscaping but the other common areas.

Last year, the musician was gifted the buffaloes from the clothing brand Ethika to commemorate their collaboration. He also has other animals on his ranch, including horse. Since the complaint was filed, the rapper hasn’t issued any statement.

Rick Ross is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.