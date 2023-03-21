On his Promise Land ranch in Atlanta, Rick Ross has a lot going on, including some buffaloes that live on the property. Recently, neighbors have complained that two of them, Timbuktu and Thor, have escaped Ross’ ranch and caused damage to their property.

Now, Ross has responded, and he’s not exactly apologetic. Rather, his lax response seems to indicate he thinks his neighbors should just take a deep breath, calm down, and embraces the buffaloes.

In a video shared on his Instagram Story (as Complex notes), Ross said:

“Everybody that’s wanting a statement and a response for my bulls, my cows, a couple of buffaloes that got away in the community, this is my response. I always return stray animals. Make sure you always keep a collar on your animal. And mine don’t have a collar ’cause you know it’s mines. So when you see my buffalo, give it a carrot. Give it a apple. They so kind, they so peaceful. Thank everybody for watching. Thank everybody for making sure all of my animals got back into the Promise Land. […] All my neighbors, Fayetteville, y’all the best. Boss.”

Rick Ross is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.