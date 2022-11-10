Rick Ross’ wealth is overflowing, literally. “The Biggest Boss,” as he described himself on last week’s AEW Dynamite, took a video of his excess clothes and shoes swamping his mansion and asked, “Should Rozay have a damn yard sale?” The clear answer is yes.

Rick Ross wants to know if he should have a yard sale for his excess clothes and shoes 🤔pic.twitter.com/63IYZpBOXp — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 7, 2022

“C’mon, man,” Ross continued in the video, which circulated this past week via XXL. “I’m talkin’ about all the closets full. That sh*t all over. Come on, man. It’s like, damn, I’m fighting through shoes. Listen, listen. No. This ain’t no hoarder. This rich boss sh*t going on right here. Don’t get it twisted. But I’m not finna be caged in. … This was one day worth of sh*t, and I still got at least two more days worth of sh*t. And like, come on, man. We better than this, guys.”

People got it twisted, causing Ross to double down on not being a hoarder. “Is having 150-plus automobiles, is that hoarding?” he asks, genuinely baffled. “How many watches is hoarding of watches, of timepieces? How many timepieces would you consider hoarding or you have a problem? Do I have a problem?”

And now even more people are taking the opportunity to fire off jokes about what a Rick Ross yard sale would look like and remind him of what hoarding means. Check out some of the tweets below.

Y’all killing me with the Rick Ross yard sale memes pic.twitter.com/koNQVqZINY — 👸🏾💩 (@QueenCole921) November 9, 2022

https://twitter.com/sophiarauhIs/status/1590485786654543872?s=20&t=ZBUDgqnegAUfrcApfaWQ_Q

i would definitely go to rick ross yard sale 🤣 i love me an oversized walk around the house tee — muva 💙 (@DamnThatsShay) November 10, 2022

A lil Pickup from the Rick Ross Yard Sale https://t.co/prb8aSYTUj — Jay Diggiti (@Diggiti) November 10, 2022

Babe we gotta get up early so we don’t miss the Rick Ross yard sale https://t.co/a7FSbpm4RK — jon (@LastOrgyTwo) November 7, 2022

Is having 150+ cars hoarding? @RickRoss I don't know, but I want to attend the garage sale! Especially if there is some #AstonMartinMusic — Giselle (@TheGisellerina) November 9, 2022

@RickRoss You definitely hoarding Ross. Stop trying to justify yourself. — relaxnbeasy.eth 🇹🇹🇺🇸 (@Relax_nbeeasy) November 9, 2022