Swerve Strickland might be hopping in the AEW ring with Bow Wow, but he was with Rick Ross on Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite.

Tony Schiavone said he was “really thrilled” to be standing with Strickland and platinum recording artist Ross. “Wait, wait, the biggest boss Rick Ross,” Ross playfully corrected and let out a scream. And when Schiavone began pressing Strickland on something he did last week, Ross interjected again: “Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait. We keepin’ it positive here today. I’m here for one reason and one reason only. I wanna make this clear — making sure Swerve is not only the biggest wrestler in the industry but also the largest recording artist in the world. That’s why we here. We’re celebrating today, and that’s why we’re here. Biggest!”

Keith Lee entered the proceedings, prompting even more hilarity involving ignored texts, cheating accusations and a tease of an “8-man tag” next week.

The segment was positively met online:

Put Rick Ross on Dynamite every week lmfaoooo pic.twitter.com/gacTIJAwdm — The Black Announce Table Podcast (@blackannctable) November 3, 2022

Tony Khan the only man crazy enough to announce Orange Cassidy vs. SHIBATA and immediately cut to a segment with Rick Ross. I love this company. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/FgDLvlDpPT — Jungle Jake 🤙🏻 (@FxDE2BLxCK) November 3, 2022

Rick Ross needs to be hired ASAP – that man was tremendous in that segment — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) November 3, 2022

Dude, Rick Ross NEEDS to be a wrestling manager. He's a total natural. That was awesome🤣#AEWDynamite — Jack Cassidy  (@RealJackCassidy) November 3, 2022

Swerve Strickland is on Dynamite every week hanging out with Rick Ross, Kevin Gates, and Fabolous every week and y’all wanted him spittin bars with Top Dolla LMAOOOOOO #AEWDynamite — 🅰️🅾️ (@RULXRAO) November 3, 2022

Best part of Dynamite, Rick Ross going "AHAHAHA. EIGHT MAN TAG!". Just delighted by the idea of that size of match. — Trevor Dame (@TrevorDame) November 3, 2022

Jeff Jarrett. Colt Cabana. Katsuyori Shibata. (feat. Lamar Jackson and Rick Ross) THIS SHOW IS ON DRUGS 🤯#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/5o8CMw9Now — Reece Kelley Graham (@ReeceKelleyG) November 3, 2022

Baltimore Ravens All-Pro quarterback Lamar Jackson was also in attendance, which checks out because the event was held at Baltimore’s Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.

AEW (All Elite Wrestling) has successfully crossed over with hip-hop before. DJ Whoo Kid, Fabolous, and Trina stopped by the Dynamite Grand Slam just last month, and Snoop Dogg made a splash in January 2021.