‘The Biggest Boss’ Rick Ross Appears On ‘AEW Dynamite’ To Gas Up Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland might be hopping in the AEW ring with Bow Wow, but he was with Rick Ross on Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite.

Tony Schiavone said he was “really thrilled” to be standing with Strickland and platinum recording artist Ross. “Wait, wait, the biggest boss Rick Ross,” Ross playfully corrected and let out a scream. And when Schiavone began pressing Strickland on something he did last week, Ross interjected again: “Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait. We keepin’ it positive here today. I’m here for one reason and one reason only. I wanna make this clear — making sure Swerve is not only the biggest wrestler in the industry but also the largest recording artist in the world. That’s why we here. We’re celebrating today, and that’s why we’re here. Biggest!”

Keith Lee entered the proceedings, prompting even more hilarity involving ignored texts, cheating accusations and a tease of an “8-man tag” next week.

The segment was positively met online:

Baltimore Ravens All-Pro quarterback Lamar Jackson was also in attendance, which checks out because the event was held at Baltimore’s Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.

AEW (All Elite Wrestling) has successfully crossed over with hip-hop before. DJ Whoo Kid, Fabolous, and Trina stopped by the Dynamite Grand Slam just last month, and Snoop Dogg made a splash in January 2021.

