Rick Ross has dabbled in the food game with his recent Wingstop franchise purchase, as well as the launch of his Rozay Cheddar flavored Rap Snacks chips. During a conversation with DJ Khaled for GQ Hype Debate, Ross revealed that he believes his chips are “the greatest snack of all time.” Khaled said that his personal favorite is Cinnamon Toast Crunch with almond milk.

Ross then admitted that he actually has not tried almond milk before, and onIy recently tried 2% milk.

“I’m still not up on the almond milk,” Ross told Khaled. “Rozay still frightened. And this the question: is it from the almond of the walnut? Is they squeezing it out of the peanut?”

Khaled responded, saying, “I don’t have that answer and I usually have every answer.”

Toward the end of the video, Khaled expressed that he would like for his image to be on a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch one day, in the same way Ross has had his image on his own bag of Rap Snacks. Khaled also manages to get Ross to try Cinnamon Toast Crunch and almond milk.

You can check out the full debate and see Ross’ reaction to trying almond milk above.