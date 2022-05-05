ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are super official in the video for Rocky’s new single “DMB” (Dat’s My Bitch). The smoothly edited video sees the two stars hanging out in Rocky’s hometown, Harlem, where they sip wine on the fire escape, shop at flea markets, and low-key stunt all over town. The video is shot on grainy, low-res tape, giving the whole thing a warm, home-movie vibe that matches the downmarket, uptown sensibilities of the song — and really, the couple’s whole relationship.

There’s also a scene of RIhana repeatedly meeting up with Rocky as he leaves jail — a scene that finds art imitating life. Rocky was recently arrested by the LAPD as the couple returned from Rihanna’s native Barbados on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He made bail the same dayhttps://uproxx.com/music/asap-rocky-released-jail-posting-bailt/. Police have been investigating claims that the rapper shot at another man in November of 2021, grazing the victim’s hand. Police raided Rocky’s home in a search for the potential weapon, but all the guns they found were legally obtained and registered; none were even the same caliber as shell casings found at the crime scene.

Since then, though, Rocky and Rihanna have mostly focused on preparing for the birth of their child together, throwing a rave-themed baby shower.

You can watch Rocky’s “DMB” video featuring Rihanna above.