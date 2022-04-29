At the end of January, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky shocked the world by announcing that they were expecting their first child. Since then, we’ve received reactions from Rihanna’s dad, promises from her to continue making music, romantic details about a road trip the couple enjoyed together, and an equal amount of engagement and cheating rumors (which were both debunked). Nearly three months later, it seems like Rihanna is giving birth to her first child and a good sign of that comes after the couple held a baby shower. The event was a private and intimate one, but some details about it still emerged.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s baby shower gifts for their guests are top tier 🤣🐐 pic.twitter.com/7Db2MOKDMc — boohooMAN (@boohooMAN) April 26, 2022

According to Paper, which cites a HipHollywood report, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky switched things up and threw a “rave-themed” baby shower this past Friday at a studio in Hollywood. The event was described as both “over the top” and “super intimate and private” as attendees were asked to show up in bright neon attire. Party favors from the night included a 90s throwback t-shirt with photos of Rihanna and Rocky as kids. The shirt read, “I Went 2 Rih & Rocky’s Rave Shower and All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt.”

Many were unsure if the baby shower would still go down as ASAP Rocky was recently arrested in connection with a November 2021 shooting. He allegedly shot at a man three or four times during an altercation, and as a result, he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon charge. Rocky was released from jail after posting $550,000 bail.