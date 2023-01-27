Rihanna is busy preparing for her highly anticipated performance at the halftime show at Super Bowl LVII. The star is not only a singer but also a businesswoman, and she combined those qualities by teasing a “Super Bowl-inspired” Savage x Fenty collection. But she’s not stopping there — she appears to have more plans with her Fenty collection.

The “Umbrella” performer has filed a trademark for Fenty Kids, which can be found on the United States Patent And Trademark Office website. The trademark was filed on January 20 and lists various types of clothing in the “goods and services” field.

Many fans on social media are expressing excitement about this possible extension of her clothing line; however, most are just begging for new music, because it’s been six years since her last album.

Meanwhile there have also been rumors circulating about a Rihanna documentary. A “music insider” recently told The Sun: “There is a massive appetite for everything to do with Rihanna, especially as this will be her major return to the stage for the first time in years. She will be recorded during rehearsals and meetings in the lead-up to the big night and give an insight into what her life is really like now she is returning to pop as a mum. Rihanna is a massive force to be reckoned with when it comes to music and so Apple has paid millions.”