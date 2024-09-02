In June, it was announced that Rihanna is now the new face of Dior J’Adore, a classic scent. Charlize Theron was previously the face of J’Adore campaigns for 20 years, and now she’s the brand’s style and jewelry ambassador. Now, Rihanna has officially taken over Theron’s old post, unveiling her first J’Adore ad yesterday (September 1).

The minute-long video (watch it here) checks all the classic perfume ad boxes: luxurious environments, sexy poses, surreal environments, bold looks down the barrel of the camera, and so on, all with Rihanna’s signature confidence.

Rihanna previously said in a statement, “Being the new face of J’Adore is both an honor and a mission. This scent that I have known and loved for so long means so much to women. I am especially looking forward to joining this adventure and contributing to it through my world, my story, my roots, as well as my creativity and my own femininity.”

Véronique Courtois, CEO of Parfums Christian Dior, also said, “The unusual talent, audacity, and captivating beauty of this absolute star are the ideal embodiment of dazzling, powerful Dior femininity that transcends generations. Her golden dream promises to be unique, reflecting a fragrance that is present for women and retains its radiance.”