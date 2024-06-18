How To Buy Rihanna’s First Dior J’Adore Release

If there’s one that that has been made clear over the years, it’s that Rihanna is a bankable star. Music aside, she has also excelled in the worlds of cosmetics and lingerie with Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, respectively. Now, she’s getting into scents: It was just announced that Rihanna is the new face of Dior J’Adore.

Rihanna said in a statement (via Allure), “Being the new face of J’Adore is both an honor and a mission. This scent that I have known and loved for so long means so much to women. I am especially looking forward to joining this adventure and contributing to it through my world, my story, my roots, as well as my creativity and my own femininity.”

Véronique Courtois, CEO of Parfums Christian Dior, also said, “The unusual talent, audacity, and captivating beauty of this absolute star are the ideal embodiment of dazzling, powerful Dior femininity that transcends generations. Her golden dream promises to be unique, reflecting a fragrance that is present for women and retains its radiance.”

Rihanna takes over the position from Charlize Theron, who has been the face of J’Adore campaigns for 20 years and is now the brand’s style and jewelry ambassador.