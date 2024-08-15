Does Rihanna have a new album coming out soon? That’s what a recent report indicates, saying that her “ninth album is finally on the cusp of being released.” At this point, a new Rihanna album very much falls in “I’ll believe it when I see it” territory, though. What folks have been better able to count on from Rihanna these days is new lingerie.

Indeed, on social media today (August 15), Rihanna shared a revealing set of lingerie photos to show off the new Bold Lace collection from Savage X Fenty (find the post here).

As for the products’ features, the description of the Bold Lace Unlined Plunge Bra reads, “Subtle yet striking. Our Bold Lace Unlined Plunge Bra features overstated floral lace on the cups, an underwire for added support, adjustable plush-back straps, and a secure hook-and-eye back closure.” Meanwhile, the blurb for the Bold Lace Thong Panty says, “Subtle yet striking. Our Bold Lace Thong Panty features a mid-rise silhouette, overstated floral lace on the front body, a no-show microfiber waistband, and a soft cotton gusset liner.”

Also available in the Bold Lace collection are the Bold Lace Garter Belt and the Bold Lace Thigh-High Stalkings. Shop the collection via Savage X Fenty or Nordstrom.