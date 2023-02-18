During a recent interview, Rihanna opened up about how rough the first days of motherhood can be for a new mom. Fresh off her Super Bowl LVII Halftime performance, the “Lift Me Up” singer sat down with British Vogue to talk about motherhood, her relationship with Asap Rocky, and more.

The Barbadian-bred talked about shedding her old self and ushering in this new chapter, saying, “the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far because it doesn’t matter.”

While Rihanna is more than excited about the new stage, it’s also been pretty exhausting, she said.

“You don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to,” she told British Vogue.”You’re a zombie for the most part. You’re just going through the motions, and even then, you’re so paranoid.”

The “Work” hitmaker also pointed out how grateful she was to have Rocky by her side, saying that the pair are “best friends with a baby.”

“Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer,” she said.

At the time of the interview, Rihanna didn’t know that she was pregnant with her second child, but she did share that she wasn’t opposed to having more children. The couple has made it a point to shield their growing family from the public, going as far as not even revealing their firstborn’s name.

Regarding music, Rihanna said that she never stopped recording but is in no rush and wants to “have fun” with her next project. She also hinted that fans could expect new music sometime in 2023, saying, “honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year.”