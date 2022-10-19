Ahead of her upcoming fashion show, Savage X Fenty, Vol. 4, Rihanna has announced the launch of Savage X Fenty Sport. Her collection of lingerie-inspired sportswear is set to arrive in tandem with Savage X Fenty, Vol. 4 next month.

In an interview with Vogue, Rihanna spoke about working with designer Adam Selman to create a collection of sportswear designed for the day-to-day.

“I was inspired by everyday life. Everything is a sport. Being pregnant is a sport,” Rihanna said. “For me, it was about fit and fabric, and I let Adam play with everything else. The pieces are sexy and snatch you, but it’s functional and that’s what describes the whole Sport collection. Sexy. Functional. Fashion.”

Rihanna appointed Selman to be Savage X Fenty sport’s executive design director. Some of Rihanna and Selman’s sportswear includes brassieres, leggings, and unitards, all designed to be form-fitting.

“We wanted to create something unique and bold that can speak to the existing customers,” said Selman, “but also open up a whole new realm of possibilities for us.”

Savage X Fenty Sport, along with the new collection of Savage X Fenty, will be available for purchase on the Savage X Fenty website, as well as the Amazon Fashion Store.

Check out a sneak peek of the collection in a clip above.

Savage X Fenty, Vol. 4 streams 11/9 on Prime Video.