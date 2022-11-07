Well, the Navy may have to wait a bit longer for that upcoming Rihanna album.

Despite rumors swirling about a forthcoming album since announcing that she would perform at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, the Barbadian singer quickly shut down any speculation about upcoming music, dashing away any hopes fans could have had.

“Super Bowl is one thing, new music is another thing, do you hear that, fans?” she told the Associated Press.

The “Diamonds” singer said she knew after making her announcement about her performance at the halftime show it would set her fans in a tizzy and fuel rumors about new music.

“The second that I announced this, I said, ‘Oh, my God, they’re going to think my album is coming. I need to get to work,” she continued.

It looks like the only new music fans will get from the singer anytime soon will be her single for the Black Panther 2 Soundtrack, “Lift Me Up.”

Rihanna also opened up about her and ASAP Rocky’s decision to keep details about their baby private, noting that the couple just “hasn’t gotten around to it yet,” and that they’re living in the moment of it all.

Along with adjusting to mom life, the singer has also continued to maintain her Fenty empire. Most notably, the singer is prepping for her upcoming Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, which is expected to include performances by Anitta, Maxwell, and more. This year’s show is also set to include appearances from Taraji P. Henson, Cara Delevingne, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and to the dismay of many fans, Johnny Depp.