Rihanna Makes A Monumental Musical Comeback With ‘Lift Me Up’ From ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

A new era of Rihanna is upon us. After a six-year hiatus from putting out solo music, the multihyphenate has made a grand return with “Lift Me Up” from the upcoming Marvel film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Set to a piano-and-harp-driven instrumental, the track features Rihanna paying tribute to Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, singing “Lift me up / Hold me down / keep me safe / safe and sound” on the song’s chorus. Toward the end of the song, Rihanna showcases the depth her range, delivering heady harmonies bound to empower the listener.

“Lift Me Up,” which Rihanna co-wrote with Tems, Ludwig Göransson, and the film’s director Ryan Coogler, is one of two new songs Rihanna has reportedly recorded for the film’s soundtrack.

In addition to new music, Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show is set to return for its fourth iteration on November 9.

As she closes out 2022 with a bang, the next year is set to be even more significant for the pop star. She will perform at the Apple Music Halftime Show at the 2023 Super Bowl, and may share even more new music around that time.

Check out ‘Lift Me Up’ above.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters 11/11

