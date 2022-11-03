Rihanna 2022
Getty Image
Music

Johnny Depp Will Appear In Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 4’ And Fans Are Begging Her To Read The Room

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Rihanna fans are rightfully excited about the prospect of new music from the recently reclusive Rated R singer. In addition to contributing the touching ballad “Lift Me Up” to the upcoming Wakanda Forever soundtrack, her new flurry of activity also includes a Super Bowl Halftime Show, a rumored stadium tour, and maybe even a new album, which she appears to be rehearsing or recording (if Charlie Puth is to be believed). She’s also gearing up for Vol. 4 of her Savage X Fenty fashion show, but some fans have a bone to pick with that last one.

According to TMZ, it was reported that the show will feature an appearance from Johnny Depp in some capacity. This is, of course, after Depp most recently made headlines for his role in a highly-publicized and controversial domestic abuse lawsuit with ex-wife Amber Heard. Heard accused Depp of abuse, prompting him to sue her for defamation, alleging that she was the one who had abused him and that he’d lost work as a result of her allegations. Heard countersued, and in the end, both were awarded compensatory damages.

Of course, Rihanna was embroiled in an abuse scandal of her own not so long ago, so to some fans, her endorsement of Johnny Depp rings inappropriate.

And while some are painting it in a positive light, arguably it might have been better to skirt the issue altogether.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of October 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of October 2022
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
DVSN Is Working On Their Karma And You Should Too
by: InstagramTwitter
×