ASAP Rocky and Rihanna welcomed a baby boy last month. Ahead of the birth, Rocky spoke with Dazed about Rihanna (whom he calls the “love of my life”), new music, and how he envisions his and Rih’s family.

When speaking on his children, Rocky revealed hopes that his future children are just as creative and imaginative as their parents.

“I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what,” Rocky said. “I actually love to watch cartoons — I’ve watched, like, Teletubbies, Blue’s Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig, and Baby Shark. I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents.”

Though the two only confirmed their romance last year, Rocky and Rihanna have collaborated on projects for over a decade. Rocky recruited Rih to appear in his 2013 music video for “Fashion Killa,” and both of them have been praised for their innovative sense of fashion.

When asked about their iconic looks and sense of individualism in fashion, Rocky said, “I think it’s just natural. We happen to look good together naturally. You know, it would take a lot of work to have us forcefully match before we leave the house. Sometimes we match to a T, or we just wear the same clothes. If I buy a shirt that she likes, I expect to get it stolen… but then I gotta steal it back.”