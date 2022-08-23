Fenty Beauty is a huge deal for Rihanna, considering it’s a major part of what helped her become a billionaire and the world’s richest female musician. That said, the brand doesn’t always take itself too seriously, as its latest collaboration indicates.

The MSCHF x Fenty Beauty Ketchup Or Makeup is what it sounds like: The set comes with six identical-looking ketchup packets, although they aren’t all filled with ketchup. Some of them are, while the other ones have Fenty’s cherry-colored Gloss Bomb lip gloss in them. The set can be purchased for $25 via ketchupormakeup.com or at a a New York hotdog stand pop-up shop.

The offbeat endeavor is a collaboration with MSCHF, who first came to prominence with the infamous Lil Nas X Satan Shoes in 2021 and also teamed with The Weeknd this year on a version of “Out Of Time” released on a saw blade.

As for Rihanna, she has remained mostly out of the spotlight over the past few months, since she reportedly gave birth to her and ASAP Rocky’s son in May. Meanwhile, in an interview from April, she said of new music, “I’m looking at my next project completely differently from the way I had wanted to put it out before. I think this way suits me better, a lot better. It’s authentic, it’ll be fun for me, and it takes a lot of the pressure off.”