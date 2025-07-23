Rob49 Wants You To ‘Let Me Fly’ For His First Headlining Tour

New Orleans native Rob49 has a viral banger in his new single “WTHelly.” It helped propel his May album, Let Me Fly, onto the Billboard 200 for his first-ever placement on the chart — and hopefully, not his last.
Fittingly, one first sets up another; today, Rob49 announced the dates for his Let Me Fly Tour, which kicks off in Fort Lauderdale a few days before Halloween, and wraps up in Houston a month later. It’ll be his first-ever headlining tour, after he previously opened for Lil Baby on the Atlanta rapper’s 2025 tour and teamed up with Skilla Baby last year for their Vultures Eat The Most tour, so he’s clearly moving on up in the world.
Tickets for Let Me Fly Tour go on sale July 25, 2025, via Rob49Official.com.
Rob49 – Let Me Fly Tour Dates
10/28 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
10/30 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
10/31 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft
11/4 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
11/5 – New York, NY @ Racket NYC
11/7 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
11/8 – Cleveland, OH @ Roxy’s @ Mahall’s
11/9 – Columbus, OH @ The Forum
11/12 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
11/13 – Chicago, IL @ Outset
11/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
11/16 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/19 – West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy Theatre
11/20 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater
11/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Stable Hall
11/23 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory
11/25 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs