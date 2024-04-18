All the way back in March 2022, Rob49 told Uproxx about his favorite spots in New Orleans, Louisiana. The New Orleans-bred rapper will have an opportunity to visit them all when his and Skilla Baby’s newly announced co-headlining Vultures Eat The Most Tour rolls through the Smoothie King Center on June 15.

According to a press release, this will be Rob49 and Skilla Baby’s first time touring together. The 17-date North American trek will open on May 30 in Orlando, Florida. The aforementioned New Orleans concert on June 15 — doubling as Rob49’s third annual Vulture Island Experience — will stage surprise guests such as Baby Drill, Polo G, Hunxho, No Cap, and YTB Fatt.

Tickets will go on sale for the general public on Friday, April 19, through the tour’s official website. The press release also states, “Pre-sale tickets will go live on Thursday, April 18, through each city’s promoter.”