Rob49‘s hit single “WTHelly” has been nearly inescapable for the past few months, and with a new remix video featuring G Herbo, the New Orleans native looks to extend its legs through the summer. In a wise decision, he keeps the extended outro — which fueled hundreds of viral TikTok videos since the single’s March release — ensuring that cries of “What the helly Berry / What the helly Burton / What the helly ‘Bron James / What the helly Cyrus” will continue to ring out for at least a little while longer.

G Herbo’s remix is one of just four that have been planned, which include versions from Big Sean, Justin Bieber, and Latto. However, after teasing a version with Bieber, Rob49 told Billboard he’s rethinking its release.

“I talked to Justin a couple of days ago, and he was telling me he wanted to do some more songs, so I don’t know,” he said back in May. “It’s funny, when he first did it, he was like, ‘What you think? You think I can go harder?’ I told him like, ‘Man, I love it bro, if you feel comfortable about it, if you like it, then I love it.’ You know? I just told him, ‘If you like it, you like it’.”

You can watch the video for Rob49’s “WTHelly Remix” with G Herbo above.