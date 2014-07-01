Robin Thicke Made A Huge Mistake Agreeing To A VH1 Twitter Q&A

Yesterday we posted the latest in Robin Thicke’s public pleas for reconciliation with his wife Paula Patton, which has now gone on to the point that it’s just making everyone pretty uncomfortable. Like the rest of his stunts, my initial reaction to the BET Awards performance was to feel squeamish mostly due to how sad and pathetic it was — however as many of you pointed out, what he’s doing to his estranged wife is actually more indicative to creepy, stalkerish behavior and emotional manipulation.

So between the negative publicity surrounding that whole mess coupled with ongoing skepticism surrounding his catchy yet overtly rapey hit, “Blurred Lines,” now was probably not the best time for VH1 and Robin Thicke to engage Twitter in a Q&A session, which is supposedly going to happen at 1:30 p.m. EST today.

Unless it doesn’t, because here’s what almost every single one of the questions look like so far:

#AskThicke Why are you such a misogynist? — Chic Chèc Chôc (@FirmieFirms) June 30, 2014

How many naked women did it take before you stopped seeing them as people & instead saw them as YouTube hits? #AskThicke — Miss L (@ProResting) June 30, 2014

How is your relationship with your mother? #AskThicke — Slava (@SlavaP) June 30, 2014

Why hasn’t Paula gotten a restraining order against you yet? #AskThicke — iPhiA (@CheriPhi) June 30, 2014

Dear #AskThicke can I hit your balls with a toffee hammer? “NO?” come on…I know you want it — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) July 1, 2014

have you any familiarity with emotional manipulation as a tool of intimate partner violence? @robinthicke #AskThicke If you thought #AskThicke was rough, you should’ve seen the #AskLoesser Twitter Q&A after “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” came out — Slade Sohmer (@SladeHV) July 1, 2014

On a scale of R. Kelly to Phil Spector, how do you intend to “Get Her Back?” #AskThicke — Rachel McKibbens (@RachelMcKibbens) June 30, 2014

If you HAD to choose, would you rather be remembered for a rape anthem, the public stalking of Paula or cultural appropriation?#AskThicke — Rachel McKibbens (@RachelMcKibbens) June 30, 2014

And my personal favorite…

#AskThicke how much do you hate mirrors now? pic.twitter.com/0YByMS1tkY — Luke James (@lukejamesbgn) June 30, 2014

Pretty much.

