Robin Thicke Made A Huge Mistake Agreeing To A VH1 Twitter Q&A

Yesterday we posted the latest in Robin Thicke’s public pleas for reconciliation with his wife Paula Patton, which has now gone on to the point that it’s just making everyone pretty uncomfortable. Like the rest of his stunts, my initial reaction to the BET Awards performance was to feel squeamish mostly due to how sad and pathetic it was — however as many of you pointed out, what he’s doing to his estranged wife is actually more indicative to creepy, stalkerish behavior and emotional manipulation.
So between the negative publicity surrounding that whole mess coupled with ongoing skepticism surrounding his catchy yet overtly rapey hit, “Blurred Lines,” now was probably not the best time for VH1 and Robin Thicke to engage Twitter in a Q&A session, which is supposedly going to happen at 1:30 p.m. EST today.
Unless it doesn’t, because here’s what almost every single one of the questions look like so far:
#AskThicke Why are you such a misogynist?
If you HAD to choose, would you rather be remembered for a rape anthem, the public stalking of Paula or cultural appropriation?#AskThicke
And my personal favorite…
Pretty much.
Come on Robin, stop stalking Uproxx too.
The whole Robin Thicke thing will never not be weird to me. I remember circa 2005-6 when he was another “Blue-eyed” soul singer like Jon B who made pretty good music that the general public never heard off…..
7 years and one hit song later he’s now misogyny personified……weird.
tumblr happened, it was in those years that tumblr and all its bullshit really took off
I’m cool with the guy getting hated. He sold his soul when he directly ripped off Marvin Gaye’s “Got to Give It Up”, pre-emptively SUED GAYE’S ESTATE because he knew they’d come after him for it, and then added lyrics that get pretty rapey for a pop hit. Plus he ran around on super-hot Paula Patton. So yeah, fuck him.
While I have no objections to the Robin Thicke hate train, it is a little weird that he is the posterchild of misogyny. Why aren’t we giving half the mainstream rap game shit for treating women as objects? Is it because people are more likely to ignore Thicke’s brand of objectification, hence the backlash?
Those are black people, we don’t think too much of them
/satire
So many feminists.
Possibly. But,
“On a scale of R. Kelly to Phil Spector, how do you intend to ‘Get Her Back?'”
is still fucking brilliant.
Yeah, he seems kind of duechy, but I don’t get why he’s the target of all the outrage when the song was co-written with Pharrell, who seems to be able to do no wrong?
And T.I. who had an appearance on the track as well.
obviously its the way hes doing it thats stalkerish not the fact that hes attemting. and besides he wasnt thinking about her when his hand was up that girls coochie hole.