Robyn has an anticipated new album, Sexistential, ready to drop towards the end of March. After giving fans a few months to digest the project, Robyn is going on The Sexistential Tour, which she just announced today (February 6).

The run spans from June to November, with the North American stretch hitting Washington DC, Brooklyn, Chicago, Toronto, Mexico City, and Los Angeles in September. She has a huge and great set of openers that features Erika de Casier, Smerz, 808 State, Saya Gray, Mechatok, Romy, Zhala, Becky and the Birds, Nourished By Time, Peaches, Grace Ives, Lykke Li, and horsegiirL. Tickets go on sale starting February 13 at 10 a.m. local time and more information can be found here.

Robyn previously said of the album:

“Exploring my sensual life is the same feeling as when I make a good song. It’s such a beautiful kind of sensitive vibration that takes so much work to keep afloat. I feel like the purpose of my life is to stay horny — it doesn’t even have to be about sex, but it’s feeling sensual and attracted to things that I enjoy, and not letting anything take over that.”

Find the tour dates below.