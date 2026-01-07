Robyn has popped up here and there with new music over the past few years, but it’s been a while since her latest album, 2018’s Honey (which itself was Robyn’s first album since 2010’s Body Talk). There was some excitement towards the end of 2025 when Robyn shared “Dopamine,” a single that seemingly indicated news of a long-awaited album wouldn’t be far behind.
That was correct: Today (January 7), Robyn announced Sexistential, a new album set for release on March 27. Sh even delivered a pair of new songs with “Talk To Me” and “Sexistential,” the former of which also got a video.
In a statement, Robyn says of the album:
“Exploring my sensual life is the same feeling as when I make a good song. It’s such a beautiful kind of sensitive vibration that takes so much work to keep afloat. I feel like the purpose of my life is to stay horny — it doesn’t even have to be about sex, but it’s feeling sensual and attracted to things that I enjoy, and not letting anything take over that.”
Listen to “Talk To Me” and “Sexistential” above.
Robyn’s Sexistential Album Cover Artwork
Robyn’s Sexistential Tracklist
1. “Really Real”
2. “Dopamine”
3. “Blow My Mind”
4. “Sucker For Love”
5. “It Don’t Mean A Thing”
6. “Talk To Me”
7. “Sexistential”
8. “Light Up”
9. “Into The Sun”
Sexistential is out 3/27 via Young. Find more information here.