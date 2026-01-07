Robyn has popped up here and there with new music over the past few years, but it’s been a while since her latest album, 2018’s Honey (which itself was Robyn’s first album since 2010’s Body Talk). There was some excitement towards the end of 2025 when Robyn shared “Dopamine,” a single that seemingly indicated news of a long-awaited album wouldn’t be far behind.

That was correct: Today (January 7), Robyn announced Sexistential, a new album set for release on March 27. Sh even delivered a pair of new songs with “Talk To Me” and “Sexistential,” the former of which also got a video.

In a statement, Robyn says of the album:

“Exploring my sensual life is the same feeling as when I make a good song. It’s such a beautiful kind of sensitive vibration that takes so much work to keep afloat. I feel like the purpose of my life is to stay horny — it doesn’t even have to be about sex, but it’s feeling sensual and attracted to things that I enjoy, and not letting anything take over that.”

Listen to “Talk To Me” and “Sexistential” above.