In recent years, Robyn has popped up on new songs here and there, like that Jamie xx collaboration or Charli XCX’s “360” remix, both from last year. As far as her own new songs, though, there haven’t been any since the release of her 2018 album Honey.

She appears to be launching a new era, though, as today (November 12), she has shared a new one, “Dopamine,” a catchy dance-pop number that arrives alongside a video. In a statement, Robyn says of the song:

“Everyone has a phone where they see their heart rate, and we’re learning how to decode our emotions through the hormones and chemical substances in our bodies. It’s almost like we don’t even accept that we’re human anymore, like we’re trying to shoot ourselves out of it and explain every single thing — which I think is great, but that’s also why the world is shit, this idea that you can figure out and win life or something. The doubleness of Dopamine is having an emotion that is super real, super strong, intense, enjoyable or painful, and at the same time knowing that this is just a biological process in my body — and then not to choose religion or science. To just accept that they’re there together and to be able to go in between.”

A press release doesn’t indicate if a new album is coming, but it does note that the song follows a “recent run of public appearances that have created huge anticipation and speculation around new Robyn music.”

Watch the “Dopamine” video above.