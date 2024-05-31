Charli XCX is always five steps ahead of the game. But she just took her viral hit “360” to the next level. With assistance from Yung Lean and dance music legend Robyn, Charli just dropped the ultimate club remix.

Both Charli and Lean are known for their futuristic sounds, and while the two acts may not fit within the mainstream landscape, they don’t just make music all willy-nilly. Their style is unique, and Lean reminds us that it can’t be replicated.

“Know you wanna dream like Lean / Wanna be like Lean / But it’s not as easy as it seems

Who do I trust? Me / We put this sh*t together, so carelessly,” raps Lean on his verse.

Charli has been delivering dance floor bangers for over a decade, but Robyn pops in to remind us who the electropop dance queen is. While Robyn is known to take long breaks between releasing albums, she lets us know that she’s not going anywhere anytime soon. ”

“I’m the realest ever, yeah / That’s what I’ve been told / Killin’ this sh*t since 1994 / Got everybody in the club dancing on their own,” Robyn sings on her verse.

You can listen to the “360” remix above.

Brat is out 6/7 via Atlantic. Find more information here.