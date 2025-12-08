Hip-hop’s only oceanbound musical festival is back. The Rock The Bells Cruise is returning in 2026 with a new ship, a new port-of-call, and more classic hip-hop acts. The new ship is double the size, and will embark to Montego Bay, Jamaica, for the first time.

The 2026 artist lineup consists of 8Ball & MJG, Bahamadia, E-40, EPMD, Jadakiss, Jermaine Dupri, Masta Ace, Paul Wall, Public Enemy, Queen Patrah, Rah Digga, Rob Base, Skyzoo & Torae, Teedra Moses, T.I., Too $hort, Uncle Luke, and Warren G. Meanwhile, cruisers can enjoy comedy sets from standup comics such as Alton Walker,Bill Bellamy, Kym Whitley, Tacarra Williams, and more. DJ sets will be played by DJ Diamond Kuts, DJ Epps, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Money, DJ Quik, DJ Scratch, DJ Spinderella, Jermaine Dupri, and Mannie Fresh.

In the press release, LL Cool J, Rock The Bells’ organizer since its revival in 2022, says, “The Rock The Bells Cruise keeps leveling up, and 2026 is our biggest year yet. The performances go crazy every year, but it’s the culture and connection that make this experience hit different. A concert can’t give you what this does. You’re bumping into artists at breakfast, hanging by the pool together, and having late-night talks while looking at views of the water. The energy out here hits different because it’s elevated and luxurious, but still feels like a Hip-Hop family reunion. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built.”

You can see the flyer below, and find more information, including tickets and reservations, here.