Mustard protege Roddy Ricch took a hiatus from social media this past February, following the negative reception of his sophomore album, Live Life Fast. This past Thursday (August 4), he returned to Instagram and shared with fans that he had been dealing with emotional difficulty. In his post, he revealed he’s working on the third installment of his Feed Tha Streets mixtape series

“I understand things have escalated quickly and God has taken us to places we never would’ve imagined possible but I’m here for every challenge and obstacle,” said Ricch in a caption. “Thank You to everybody whose [sic] stayed supportive of me through all the glorious moments and all the hard times.”

Elsewhere in the post, Ricch revealed he is working with some “amazing people” to build a tech company called ROLL. He also shared that he plans to be transparent in the process of recording his music, as well as his personal life.

“I want to be closer to my fans and show all the sides no one ever sees. I want to show my album process, my new journey of fatherhood and all the things that comes with the life of being RR.”

Ricch’s latest EP, The Big 3, is available for streaming here.

Roddy Ricch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.