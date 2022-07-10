Roddy Ricch has been a busy man over the last month. Over the last 30 days, he’s released a new EP, titled The Big 3, and shared a video for “Real Talk” with Mustard. He also delivered a strong performance at Something In The Water where he used his time on stage to salute Lil Keed, Nipsey Hussle, and more. Speaking of performances, Roddy Ricch recently brought his talents to Switzerland for the Openair Frauenfeld Festival. It was here that Roddy quite literally had to kick a fan off the stage during his set.

It went down as the Compton rapper was performing “The Box,” his Diamond-selling record from his debut album, Please Don’t Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. As he performed the song, a fan ran onto the stage, but they were quickly taken down by security. It was at that moment that Roddy approached the scuffle, but in an attempt to get into contact with him, the fan tried to grab the rapper’s leg. Roddy reacted by seemingly kicking the fan repeatedly before they were removed from the show. Roddy cooly returned to performing at the festival once the fan was offstage.

You can watch the incident with the fan in the video above.

