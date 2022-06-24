Roddy Ricch Returns With ‘The Big 3’ EP

It would be fair to assume Roddy Ricch has a chip on his shoulder after the mixed reactions to his December 2021 album Live Life Fast. There was much anticipation for the follow-up to his strong 2019 debut Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial and his confident foreshadowing in interviews of what to prepare for from his sophomore LP only added to the expectations. Six months later, he’s back with the high-energy, three-song EP The Big Three.

Though Roddy hasn’t officially released any solo music in the six months between Live Life Fast and Please Excuse Me, he maintained a presence with features on Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache, Ella Mai’s Heart On My Sleeve, and Gunna’s DS4ever.

The Big Three is out now via Atlantic. Listen to it here.