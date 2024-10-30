Over the past few years, December has been Roddy Ricch season. He released his chart-topping debut album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial on December 6, 2019, then followed it with Live Life Fast on December 17, 2021. Now, he’s getting ready to keep the streak alive.

Last night (October 29), Ricch gave Tyler The Creator a shout-out over his new album, Chromakopia, tweeting, “CHROMAKOPIA [fire emoji] ! @tylerthecreator WEST UP , MY TURN !” A few hours later, he followed that up with, “THE NAVY ALBUM THE 6TH OF DECEMBER.”

Ricch might be looking for The Navy Album to be a bounce-back project. Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial was No. 1 and so was the hit single “The Box,” but he didn’t manage to replicate that success with Live Life Fast. The album only managed a No. 4 peak on the Billboard 200 chart, and the closest thing to a hit single it produced was 2021’s “Late At Night,” which peaked at No. 20 on the Hot 100, and is actually his most recent single to even appear on that chart.

In his 2022 Uproxx cover story, Ricch discussed his biggest takeaway from the first part of his career, saying, “A lot of times, you may get distracted by trying to rekindle relationships with different things. I feel like just what I learned is just sometimes, even if it’s broke, sometimes it’s just better not to deal with certain things or don’t let certain things bother you — everything’s not going to be perfect. Sometimes when you sit down and think about a lot of sh*t, you try to make everything perfect, and I feel like the thing I learned is it’s okay to not be perfect. There’s perfect in imperfection.”