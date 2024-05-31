Earlier this week, Compton rapper Roddy Ricch set his intentions for 2024 with an assertive Instagram post declaring that his comeback this year will be “personal, not business,” and today, he took the first major step back into the spotlight with the release of a new single, “Survivors Remorse,” and a chilling music video. Tapping into the spiritual energy of his debut album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial outro “War Baby,” “Survivors Remorse” finds Roddy recounting the highs and lows of his life since finding fame, celebrating kicking his lean habit, and reveling in fatherhood as a choir sings the chorus over a moody, reflective instrumental.

Religious iconography runs through the Spike Jordan-directed video, which sees Roddy blessing friends and neighbors with portions of his wealth and building a home with his child’s expecting mother. At the end of the video, though, reality breaks in — along with a snippet of another, faster paced song — as a room full of mobile devices lights up with requests for Roddy’s attention and assistance.

The former Uproxx cover artist is no stranger to the demands of celebrity. But now that he’s spent some time off-cycle and recalibrated his own expectations, he’s clearly ready to face them with restored vigor as he rolls out his new album, Navy.

Watch Roddy Ricch’s “Survivors Remorse” video above.