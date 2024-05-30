Roddy Ricch had a huge debut album era with Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial: The project went No. 1 and spawned the chart-topping single “The Box.” Since then, he’s come through with the 2021 album Live Life Fast and the 2022 mixtape Feed Tha Streets III. Now he’s ready to add to his legacy once more, as he is gearing up to launch a new era.

On Instagram yesterday (May 30), Ricch shared a new image gallery, photos of him wearing a suit and blankly looking at the camera. He wrote, “2024 is PERSONAL not business.” He also indicated his next project is called The Navy Album by sharing on his Instagram Story a post from a fan page declaring, “The Navy Album era has begun.”

RODDY RICCH THE NAVY ALBUM 💿 🚨COMING 2024🚨 pic.twitter.com/uD1dwUcdBX — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) May 30, 2024

In his 2022 Uproxx cover story, Ricch spoke about his biggest takeaway from the first chapter of his career, saying, “A lot of times, you may get distracted by trying to rekindle relationships with different things. I feel like just what I learned is just sometimes, even if it’s broke, sometimes it’s just better not to deal with certain things or don’t let certain things bother you — everything’s not going to be perfect. Sometimes when you sit down and think about a lot of sh*t, you try to make everything perfect, and I feel like the thing I learned is it’s okay to not be perfect. There’s perfect in imperfection.”