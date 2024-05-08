Although Gunna’s last album, A Gift & A Curse, firmly reestablished his position in hip-hop as one of its foremost hitmakers, it was also his first album with no guest stars. Whether that was Gunna’s choice or not, it certainly lent credence to the speculation that he was persona non grata in the rap world as a result of taking an Alford plea to secure his release from jail.

However, his new album, One Of Wun, might just put an end to that speculation, as its tracklist reunites him with two of his most frequent collaborators in Offset and Uproxx cover star Roddy Ricch — who have both been through some rough patches of their own, if we’re being honest. In addition, R&B singers Leon Bridges and Normani will both appear on the album, suggesting that Gunna will be aiming to expand his appeal now that he’s regained firmer footing.

You can see the full tracklist below. One Of Wun is due on May 10 via Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment.

1. “Collage”

2. “One Of Wun”

3. “Neck On A Yacht”

4. “Whatsapp (Wassam)”

5. “Hakuna Matata”

6. “Prada Dem” Feat. Offset

7. “Treesh”

8. “On One By Tonight”

9. “Back In The A”

10. “Trio”

11. “Still Prevail”

12. “Blackjack”

13. “$$$” Feat. Normani

14. “Clear My Rain” Feat. Leon Bridges

15. “Conscience”

16. “The Time”

17. “Let It Breathe” Feat. Roddy Ricch

18. “Life’s Changing”

19. “Today I Did Good”

20. “Time Reveals, Be Careful What You Wish For”