Gucci Mane will soon release his album Breath Of Fresh Air, adding to his extensive discography and giving him an excuse to stage the Gucci Mane & Friends concert at The Tabernacle in Atlanta on October 17.

In the lead-up to the show, Gucci Mane released several singles, allowing listeners to believe they had most of the pieces to the Breath Of Fresh Air puzzle. On Wednesday, October 11, Gucci Mane revealed the album’s tracklist, boasting a whopping 24 songs.

So far, Gucci has unleashed “Pissy” featuring Roddy Ricch and Nardo Wick, “Bluffin’” featuring Lil Baby, “Woppenheimer,” and “There I Go” featuring J. Cole and Mike Will Made-It, “Now It’s Real.” See the album’s cover art and full tracklist below.

1. “Must Be Me”

2. “Bluffin” Feat. Lil Baby

3. “Thank Me” Feat. Young Dolph

4. “Trap Money” Feat. Li Rye & Sett

5. “Pretty Girls” Feat. Young Dolph

6. “Glizock & Wizop” Feat. Key Glock

7. “Internet Chatter”

8. “Talking to the Streets” Feat. Mac Critter

9. “There I Go” Feat. J. Cole & Mike WiLL Made-It

10. “Mr. & Mrs. Perfect”

11. “I Know”

12. “Stomach Grumbling”

13. “Business Not Personal”

14. “King Snipe” Feat. Kodak Black

15. “06 Gucci” Feat. DaBaby & 21 Savage

16. “Pissy” Feat. Roddy Ricch & Nardo Wick

17. “Say No Mo”

18. “Married with Millions”

19. “Woppenheimer”

20. “Now It’s Real”

21. “Broken Hearted”

22. “Hurt People”

23. “By the Water”

24. “Big Boy Diamonds” Feat. Kodak Black & London On Da Track

Breath Of Fresh Air is out 10/17 via Atlantic Records/The New 1017 Records. Find more information here.

