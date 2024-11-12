Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial was a career-making moment for Roddy Ricch, as his debut album went No. 1 and spawned the chart-topping single “The Box.” The 2019 album turns five years old next month, so Ricch is celebrating: Today (November 12), he announced a “5 year anniversary experience” set for December 6 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

As for tickets, there’s an artist pre-sale starting on November 13 at 10 a.m. PT and ending on November 14 at 10 p.m. PT. The password to access that is “NAVYERA.” That will be followed by the general on-sale, which starts on November 15 at 10 a.m. PT. There are some additional pre-sales as well, and more information can be found here.

Also on December 6, Ricch is set to release his third album, The Navy Album.

In his 2022 Uproxx cover story, Ricch talked about what he learned from his early career, saying, “A lot of times, you may get distracted by trying to rekindle relationships with different things. I feel like just what I learned is just sometimes, even if it’s broke, sometimes it’s just better not to deal with certain things or don’t let certain things bother you — everything’s not going to be perfect. Sometimes when you sit down and think about a lot of sh*t, you try to make everything perfect, and I feel like the thing I learned is it’s okay to not be perfect. There’s perfect in imperfection.”